WFP Tanzania Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

USD 22 million six-month (August 2022 – January 2023) net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

202,285 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates WFP started the implementation of its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2022 – 2027. WFP, through its new CSP, will continue to support government efforts in delivering equitable and inclusive economic growth for the people of the United Republic of Tanzania through investments in human capital, resilient livelihoods, and nutritious diets. The CSP is aligned with the Government’s development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework, 2022-2027. Building on its expertise, WFP will implement a diverse set of interventions including emergency food assistance, disaster risk reduction, smallholder market access, social protection, nutrition, school feeding, climate resilience, sustainable energy, and supply chain.

Smallholder Farmers: WFP, alongside the Tanzania Cotton Board, Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), University of Campina Grande-Brazil, the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, and WFP Brazil Centre of Excellence launched the Beyond Cotton Project at an event hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture of Tanzania. This South-South cooperation project seeks to improve smallholder farmers' food security and nutrition through increased productivity and sale of cotton, its by-products, and integrated food crops.

The project, which is in line with national agricultural priorities, will be implemented in three districts in Mwanza region targeting 8,400 direct beneficiaries. The project will also address key constraints of the cotton sector including processing and value, pest and disease management, soil fertility, and capacity building through training and demonstration.

WFP, with FAO, IFAD and UN Women, started the preparation for rolling out the Joint Programme “Accelerating Progress Towards Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment” (JP RWEE). The five-year programme (2022-26) will be implemented in Singida (Ikungi) and Dodoma (Chamwino) in Tanzania mainland and Kusini Unguja in Zanzibar. The project will benefit 8,000 direct beneficiaries, of which 85 percent are women, and 32,000 indirect beneficiaries including rural women, those involved in small-scale agriculture with low productivity, those with children under 5 years of age and people with disabilities in their households, as well as female head of household and young mothers.

Climate Change Adaptation: WFP jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture carried out a series of assessment missions in Chemba, Kongwa, Kondoa,

Chamwino, and Mpwapwa districts in Dodoma region to assess the irrigation schemes in place. Based on the assessment, WFP will select several schemes for rehabilitation and asset creation under its Food Assistance for Asset programme. The project, planned to commence in September, will engage local communities in rehabilitation and asset creation in return for conditional cash transfers.

WFP is exploring the potential of partnering with TARI and the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics for integrating sustainable farming practices through its smallholder support interventions in the semiarid regions of Tanzania.