WFP Tanzania Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

USD 19 million six-month funding shortfall for Country Strategic Plan

USD 25 million estimated funding requirement for WFP COVID-19 response

240,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to approximately 240,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted at Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket meets a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP assistance is the main source of food for refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential.

As a precaution against the COVID-19 global pandemic, social distancing measures and handwashing stations are in place at distribution sites. Three of the five commodities are pre-portioned by family size, and a 42-day cycle is observed to decrease the frequency of large gatherings in the camps.

Smallholder Farmers: Under the United Nations Kigoma Joint Programme, WFP rehabilitated five warehouses to support smallholder farmers on aggregation and marketing of their agriculture products.

The Kigoma Joint Programme is a multi-sectoral UN initiative launched in 2017 to address development and human security challenges in refugee-hosting areas. WFP leads the agriculture theme, aimed at increasing the quality and quantity of farm output through a value chain approach.

Health Supply Chain: WFP completed a series of trainings with Medical Stores Department (MSD) and logistics service providers. The trainings were funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with the aim to build the capacity of the health supply chain in Tanzania.

Click here for more information about this project.

COVID-19: The UN released an Emergency Appeal covering June to December 2020 in support of the Government-led response to COVID-19: https://reliefweb.int/node/3651874. The appeal includes a total of 38 partners, targeting 7.4 million people with a budget of US$158.2 million.

Supply Chain: In July, WFP delivered 6,100 mt of food for projects in Tanzania and neighbouring countries including Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo.

WFP is leading the logistics pillar to support the COVID-19 response of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children. WFP was also requested to coordinate the logistics response of development partners and agencies by identifying logistical needs, bottlenecks and gaps of the international community in the COVID-19 response.

Nutrition: In central Tanzania, WFP supported 13,000 women and children under the Boresha Lishe nutrition project. The project aims to improve access to and use of nutritious food through social and behavioural change communication, diversification of food production, and distribution of specialized nutritious foods. The project also works to improve knowledge on nutrition, dietary diversity and practices in water, and sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Activities are complemented by promoting the raising of small-scale livestock, planting diverse crops, and mobilizing the Village Community Banks.