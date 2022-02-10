WFP Tanzania Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 11.1 million six-month (January - June 2022) net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

210,381 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to Refugee Population: Upon the closure of Mtendeli Camp, handover of WFP’s assets took place in the presence of the Director of Refugee Services, Regional Government officials, Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and other partners. Rations for refugees in Nduta and Nyarugusu camps remained at 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories due to funding shortfalls. Despite resource constraints, WFP has maintained 100 percent rations for the supplementary feeding programme. WFP continues to actively engage with donors to raise funds as the forecast for 2022 is extremely low. Smallholder Farmers: Through the Climate Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP), WFP assisted 415 farmers from 22 farmer organisations to access loans from the National Microfinance Bank valued at Tshs 391 million. This will enable farmers to invest in agricultural activities for the 2021/2022 season in Mpwapwa, Kongwa and Chamwino Districts. Under a partnership with Tanzania Breweries Limited/AB InBEV, sorghum farmers are able to access the market through contract farming. In the 2021/2022 farming season, 30 metric tonnes (mt) of improved seeds will be supplied to more than 4,000 CSAP farmers. This will enable planting of 8,000 acres in Chamwino, Kongwa and Mpwapwa districts. Under the Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA), 23,000 smallholder farmers (50 percent female ) were trained on good agronomic practices, integrated pest management, soil fertility management, handling and safe use of pesticides and farming as a business. In addition, 106 demonstrations plots were set up in collaboration with the private sector input companies like BAYER Crop Science, Corterva Agri Science, SEEDCO, PANNAR SEED, Western seed, and YARA Tanzania. A delay in rains hindered the setting up of the remaining demonstration plots. In the upcoming farming season, at least 7,240 acres of farm land have been prepared for planting maize by 2,702 FtMA supported farmers (62 percent female) who have accessed farm inputs through the farmer service centres.