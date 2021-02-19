WFP Tanzania Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

USD 16.2 million six-month funding shortfall for the Country Strategic Plan

USD 12.8 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

234,810 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: Due to a lack of financial resources, WFP distributed 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories to the refugees hosted in camps in Kigoma region.

Nutrition support to vulnerable populations, however, was maintained at 100 percent. WFP is advocating for additional funding to support the provision of food assistance to the refugees. Voluntary repatriation resumed on 14 January 2021. By 31 January, voluntary repatriation stood at 1,478.

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Kigoma Joint Programme (KJP), fields are in very good condition as farmers used recommended inputs that were delivered through Digital Mobile Africa platform.

About 309 mt of fertilizers were delivered to 4,152 farmers through this platform. Efforts are underway to engage the private sector in the region, mainly financial service providers, to support the agriculture marketing cooperatives (AMCOs) as they are planning for crop aggregation for this harvesting season. Through support from the private agriculture sector, eight AMCOS have been identified and will be assisted in obtaining loans from the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) and the Cooperative and Rural Development Bank (CRDB), which have been co-guaranteed by ENABEL. About 400 farmers have been registered under the Agribusiness app, which will be used to upload their produce for marketing purposes as well as to support other farmers from their respective areas.

In Dodoma, under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP), some 16,320 farmers (85 percent) had planted their farms. The remaining 15 percent still have up until early February to plant their farms. NMB approved credit access to eight farmer organizations in this project. Under CSAP, the distribution of Glicidia seedlings tree/fodder shrubs from a nursery in Kongwa district is ongoing. A total of 10,000 tree seedlings will be distributed to farmers.

Nutrition: The Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre has reiterated the need for a continued collaboration as WFP develops its nutrition strategy.

Under the Boresha Lishe Project, in Dodoma and Singida, WFP provided services to targeted beneficiaries with community-level activities covering social and behaviour change communication, production of nutritious crops and small livestock as well as health facility interventions targeted mainly to beneficiaries from Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).