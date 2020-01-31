WFP Tanzania Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

USD 20.8 million six-month funding shortfall

28,500 smallholder farmers supported in 2019

241,700 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance in December

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to approximately 241,700 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of maize meal, fortified nutritious products, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP assistance is the main source of food for refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential.

WFP is currently fundraising for its refugee operation where the total requirement for 2020 is US$ 66.5 million and the current 12-month shortfall is US$ 50 million.

Innovation: The WFP Tanzania Innovation Hub conducted a joint UN Innovation Night on 23 January. The night was hosted in partnership with UN Innovation Network and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania. UN Innovation Night brought together UN and other key actors in the Tanzania innovation ecosystem to exchange ideas, learn from each other and establish new connections. The night also marked the end of an eight-week Tanzania Innovation Safari, which was designed to build innovation capacities through hands-on training and partnership development for X teams across 13 UN agencies. During the Innovation Night, the teams presented their ideas to an audience of government representatives, development partners and the private sector.

For more information read the news release here.

Supply Chain: In January, WFP delivered 13,000 metric tonnes of food to projects in Tanzania and neighbouring countries including Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

In 2019, almost 200,000 metric tons of food were transported for WFP’s food assistance programmes in Tanzania and neighbouring countries injecting over USD 43 million to the national economy.