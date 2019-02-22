22 Feb 2019

WFP Tanzania Country Brief, January 2019

World Food Programme
In Numbers

2,000 smallholder farmers trained on Good Agriculture Practices for growing sorghum in central Tanzania

87,400 pregnant and nursing women and children under the age of five supported with improved access and use of nutritious food

US$55.9 m twelve-month funding shortfall

276,400 refugees and asylum seekers receive food assistance in camps in Tanzania

Operational Updates

Local Procurement: On 04 January 2019, WFP Tanzania Country Representative was invited by the President of the Tanzania to the State House for a signing ceremony with the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to purchase 36,000 mt of maize. The maize was part of over 160,000 mt of food commodities procured in Tanzania, which injected USD 60 million into the local economy for procurement and supply chain services using the Tanzania corridor. Video from the event can be found here: https://youtu.be/FIiCnMJ3NtE

Refugees: For January, food rations were maintained at 100 percent. This is the third month refugees and asylum seekers received full rations since they were reduced in February 2017. WFP continues to fundraise so that food rations do not need to be reduced later in 2019.

WFP provides a general food basket to 276,400 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of maize meal, Super Cereal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP’s food assistance is the main source of livelihood for refugees.

A pilot to use SCOPE, WFP's digital platform for beneficiary management, reached 2,000 households. SCOPE enables WFP to track beneficiary attendance and food distribution. More information on SCOPE can be found here: https://documents.wfp.org/stellent/groups/public/d ocuments/communications/wfp272586.pdf

