WFP Tanzania Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

USD 13.2 million six-month funding shortfall for the Country Strategic Plan

USD 9 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

234,810 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) met to discuss and validate the 2020 Joint Mission Assessment (JAM) report findings and recommendations. The final JAM report will be shared early March with MoHA for approval.

WFP distributed only 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories to the refugees hosted in camps in Kigoma region because of the continuing funding shortages. Nutrition support to vulnerable populations, however, was maintained at 100 percent. WFP is advocating for additional funding to support the provision of full rations to the refugees. Voluntary repatriation for the month of February 2021 stood at 2,547.

Smallholder Farmers: In Dodoma, more than 90 percent of 19,906 farmers in the Climate Smart Agriculture Project have planted and a majority have reported good crops with few technical issues for support. Rain distribution has been good, farmers are expecting good harvest in 2021. Three smallholder farmers’ VICOBAs (village community banks), namely Chiwe, Chamae and Ilindi Youth groups have received zero interest loans in February from the National Microfinance Bank. A total of Tshs 10.4 million has been disbursed to the groups to strengthen smallholder farming activities In late February, Imara Tech was introduced to Kasulu, Kibondo and Kakonko District Executive Directors. The Directors were also accompanied to meet with farmers in six wards for field demonstrations of the multi crops threshers developed by Imara Tech. This visit provided insight on how this technology can be disseminated to other farmers in the region and its potential to reduce post-harvest losses.

Nutrition: Boresha Lishe continued to provide services at community level with special attention given to latrine slabs construction; use of local radio for social and behavioural change communication; and the planning of cooking demonstrations which will be used to develop a recipe book.

WFP participated in the nutrition sensitive and governance technical working groups of the National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP) and in Development Partners Group nutrition meetings where updates on implementation status of the NMNAP as well as partners activities in nutrition were shared.