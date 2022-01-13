WFP Tanzania Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

USD 13.9 million six-month (January - June 2022) net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

210,381 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to Refugee Population: The end of 2021 was marked by the official closure of Mtendeli refugee camp. After a consolidation process that started in July, over 21,000 refugees were transferred from Mtendeli camp in Kakonko district to Nduta camp in Kibondo district, Kigoma region.

Rations for refugees in Nduta and Nyarugusu will remain at 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories because of funding shortages. Despite the funding shortfalls, WFP has maintained 100 percent rations for the supplementary feeding programme.

WFP continues to actively engage with donors to raise funds as the forecast for 2022 is extremely low.

Gender: Earlier this year WFP joined the gender transformation programme, a WFP corporate tool that ensures gender mainstreaming throughout WFP’s activities, partnerships and systems. Implementation of the action plan is ongoing and covers areas such as gender situational analysis to inform WFP’s new Country Strategic Plan, integration of gender and age, knowledge management, partnerships, inter-agency coordination, human resources management and monitoring and evaluation.

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Farm to Market Alliance, 66 farmer service centres have been strengthened to enable farmers to connect to markets. In addition, 29,851 farmers (34 percent women) have been digitally registered on Bizy tech and Mkulima hub platforms. They have been linked to 31 input suppliers/agrodealers, 48 market off-takers and four financial institutions.

Between October-December agricultural loans valued at USD 702,000 were facilitated to ensure increased access to agricultural inputs mainly seeds and fertilizer.

Over the past six months, over 44,000 MT of maize worth USD 5.6 million have been aggregated and sold. Some 8,600 farmers (36.7 percent women) were trained and equipped with knowledge and skills on various topics including integrated pest management, soil fertility management and farming as a business.

Through the Climate Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP) good agricultural practice training sessions were conducted in Chemba district, reaching 2,000 smallholder farmers. The training focused on building capacity of farmers on productivity, including land preparation, use of improved seeds, soil and water management practices and profit margin calculations. CSAP also continued to link farmers to access improved sorghum seed for the coming season in Chemba, Bahi, Kongwa, Kondoa, Chamwino and Mpwapwa districts.

Monitoring and Evaluation: A Food Systems Study, commissioned by WFP in support of the national and subnational dialogues ahead of the Food Systems Summit, has been finalized. Results show that: (i) Transition to a sustainable food system in Tanzania can deliver benefits for all economic actors; (ii) Infrastructure investments are essential to realizing the social, economic and environmental opportunities (iii) Synergies created by investments in food distribution can lead to self-reinforcing mechanisms driven by higher profitability for producers, improved health for citizens and reduced costs for the Government; and (iv)

Investments in improving distribution will enable progress to be made on production.

Social Protection: WFP and Ardhi University jointly conducted the seasonal livelihood programming (SLP) in Bagamoyo District attended by 25 participants from various disciplines, including technical staff from Bagamoyo local government, non-government organisations and private sector. The SLP report will be a vital source of data for informed decision making by policy makers, social planners, researchers, businesspeople, donors and functional managers who intend to invest in Bagamoyo and contribute to the socio-economic development of the council and its people.

Partnerships: Ireland contributed an additional Euro 430,000 to WFP to help address the funding shortfalls in the refugee operation. This brings Ireland’s contribution in 2021 to Euro 1.63 million. Ireland is a long-standing partner of WFP supporting CSAP and the refugee operation.

Supply Chain: WFP is engaging with the National Food Reserve Agency, Cereals and Other Produce Board, and smallholder farmers to source more than 50,000 MT of sorghum in 2022 as part of efforts to make Tanzania a regional food producer hub. WFP’s vision is to boost local production in the next five years.

WFP intends to increase local purchases by 20 percent every year for the next five years. WFP’s target is for Tanzania to become the main cereal supplier for WFP operations in South Sudan, Burundi, and DRC. WFP is also planning to significantly increase the quantities of beans and iodized salt procured.

Nutrition: WFP and its partners including Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, Sokoine University of Agriculture met to review the progress on the development of a locally produced ready to use nutritious food supplement. So far five prototypes have been developed of which two are being taken for acceptability testing. Presentations were made on production capacity assessment, retail analyses and the marketing of the products. Recommendations were made and a dissemination plan drafted to share results with other stakeholders. Thereafter, production and marketing will begin to enable vulnerable people in Tanzania, especially children under 5 years, have access to vital nutrients to prevent malnutrition.