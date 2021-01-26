WFP Tanzania Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

USD 17 million six-month funding shortfall for the Country Strategic Plan

USD 14.2 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

240,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: Due to funding shortfalls, WFP continued to distribute 68 percent of the minimum required kcal to the refugees. The continuation of reduced rations increases the risk of deterioration of the refugees’ nutritional status. As per the findings of the 2020 Community Household Survey, households with acceptable food consumption decreased from 86 percent in 2019 to 81 percent. By mid-December, voluntary repatriation stood at 3,148 returnees.

Smallholder Farmers: In Dodoma region, the Climate Smart Agriculture Project partnered with the Tanzania Metrological Authority to facilitate information sharing for farmers on weather forecast alerts during the planting season. Farmers used to plant without knowing exactly when the rains were starting and this affected their productivity. Other activities included supporting 29 farmers to plant 58 acres to produce Quality Declared Seeds (QDS) in order to overcome the shortage of improved seeds in the region. A total of 46 MT is expected to be harvested, and once certified, will be sold to other farmers. QDS will help to improve productivity per acre as compared to local varieties.

Nutrition: WFP participated in the Technical Working group on Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM). A request has been made by the Tanzania Food and Nutrition centre (TFNC) for UNICEF and WFP to conduct a rapid assessment to understand the level of implementation of the IMAM Scale up Plan 2016-2021 and the level of integration of IMAM services across all health systems building blocks, i.e. financing, governance, supply chain, service delivery, information systems, human resources and demand creation. The assessment will be conducted between January-April 2021. In conjunction with TFNC, WFP provided technical support for the integration of HIV into nutrition by providing training to health care workers on nutrition assessment and counselling.