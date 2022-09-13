WFP Tanzania Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 25 million six-month (Sep 2022 – Feb 2023) net funding requirements

49,500 metric tons of food commodities procured, injecting USD 19.5 million into the national economy since January 2022

224,760 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Smallholder Farmers: Under the Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment Joint Programme, WFP, FAO, IFAD, and UN Women conducted a targeting and village profiling exercise to identify locations and beneficiaries. Around 8,000 beneficiaries will be targeted and verified in Dodoma, Singida, and Zanzibar. Following this targeting exercise, a baseline study will be carried out using the Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Index. The tool will assess different baseline information relating to production, resource ownership, and leadership to measure gender equality, women’s empowerment, and inclusion in the agriculture sector.

Climate Change Adaptation: WFP started the implementation of its assets creation programme in Dodoma with the objective of building the resilience of communities impacted by climate change. Under the programme, 1,500 participants will build and rehabilitate 38 km of irrigation schemes supplying 2,610 acres of land. The schemes will support 26,000 vulnerable people to access irrigation water for agricultural and horticultural activities and livestock farming. Water distribution points will be established across the irrigation canals to facilitate safe access to water. To ensure sustainability, WFP will equip participants and targeted communities with the skills required for water and crop management and mitigating climate shocks, including land and soil degradation. Participants will receive cash transfers to meet their food needs during the implementation period.

Nutrition: WFP together with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition is finalizing the “Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network Strategy” which will guide the implementation of the nutrition agenda for the next five years (2022-2027). The strategy will support the engagement of the Private Sector, a key player, in addressing malnutrition across mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. Upon finalization, the strategy will be presented to the Prime Minister’s Office, the SUN Coordinator, for endorsement and implementation.

WFP continued its support to the President’s Office of Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology for the development of the School Feeding Implementation Plan, expected to be launched during the last quarter of 2022. Building on its decades of expertise, WFP is supporting the Government in the development of gender-transformative home-grown school feeding models that will improve the consumption of nutritious food for school children and enhance school attendance and retention, especially among girls. As part of the support, WFP will be carrying out a nationwide school feeding census, which will provide a comprehensive overview of school feeding activities through an online interactive map to guide evidence-based planning.