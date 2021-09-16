WFP Tanzania Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

USD 4.4 million six-month net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

234,810 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee populations: WFP is currently conducting a Community Household Survey in the three refugee camps to collect data on food security, nutrition, gender and disability. The survey is expected to be completed by the end of September.

WFP maintained general food distribution rations for refugees at 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories due to funding shortage, while the full ration was provided to beneficiaries of the supplementary feeding programme. The Government and implementing partners continue to implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the camps.

Smallholder Farmers: WFP has established 28 aggregation centres across Bahi, Chamwino, Mpwapwa, Kongwa and Kondoa districts in Dodoma region under the Climate Smart Agriculture project. In early August, seven buyers purchased over 10,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sorghum worth USD 2.3 million.

Through Kigoma Joint Programme, WFP procured from smallholder farmers 1,300 MT of beans, aggregated by three Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies, valued at USD 1.2 million.

The Farm to Market Alliance has mobilised and onboarded some 25,000 smallholder farmers into the project. Aggregation for maize is underway and so far, eight public and private buyers have been engaged. A total of 3,000 MT has been collected through spot and contract sourcing. Identification, recruitment and onboarding of farmer service centres and their capacity building is ongoing.