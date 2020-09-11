WFP Tanzania Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

USD 37 million six-month funding shortfall for Country Strategic Plan

USD 21 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

240,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: WFP provides a general food basket to approximately 240,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket meets a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day; however, as of September, WFP will be providing 72 percent of this food basket due to limited resources. WFP assistance is the main source of food for the refugees, thereby making its uninterrupted continuation essential. As a precaution against COVID-19, social distancing measures and handwashing stations are in place at distribution sites. Three of the five commodities are pre-portioned by family size and a 42-day cycle is observed to decrease the frequency of large gatherings in the camps.

Smallholder Farmers: Through the UN Kigoma Joint Programme, 274 new farmer groups (5,662 farmers) have been identified, of which 62 received governance training. Of the five warehouses under rehabilitation, four were finalized. Through collaborating partners and working with district cooperative officers, the formation and registration of five Agricultural Market Cooperatives Societies (AMCOS) was facilitated and is now in the final stages.

Under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project (CSAP), WFP has trained 128 government extensions officers, nutritionists and implementing partner staff in Dodoma region. The harvest for sorghum under CSAP has been 8,562 mt for 3,743 farmers for the 2019/20 crop season out of a total of 15,000 farmers in the project. It is projected that the total yield will be around 10,744 mt.

COVID-19: The UN released an Emergency Appeal covering June to December 2020 in support of the Government-led response to COVID-19: https://reliefweb.int/node/3651874. The appeal includes US$ 53.5 million for WFP.

Supply Chain: WFP Tanzania delivered over 9,000 mt of mixed food to WFP programmes in-country as well as to Burundi and DRC. WFP and the Ministry of Home Affairs met in Kigoma to enhance coordination to better serve the refugees.