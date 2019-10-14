WFP Tanzania Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

US$29.7m six-month funding shortfall

253,000 refugees and asylum seekers in camps in Tanzania received food assistance in camps in July

Operational Updates

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC): WFP is working with TRC on refurbishing 40 train wagons to boost capacity. The wagons increase the capacity for the central corridor serving Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Tanzania. The arrangement represents a win-win, with TRC receiving refurbished wagons, steady demand from humanitarian operations in the region while WFP receives cost savings and time benefits from regular access and utilization of the railways.

Refugees: WFP provides a general food basket to 253,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees hosted Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region. The food basket consists of maize meal, Super Cereal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to meet a minimum dietary requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day. WFP’s food assistance is the main source of livelihood for refugees.

WFP continues to fundraise to avoid ration reductions in the future.

Nutrition: The results of the Tanzania National Nutrition Survey 2018 were officially released by the Ministry of Health. An overall look at the results shows a consistent trend in the reduction in the prevalence of stunting among children under five years nationally – from 34.7% in 2014 to 31.8% in 2018. Other nutrition indicators have also improved; however, regional disparities remain. The findings are representative at national and regional levels and are useful in tracking progress of the National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP) 2016-21.