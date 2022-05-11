WFP Tanzania Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

USD 16 million six-month (May – Oct 2022) net funding requirements for the Country Strategic Plan

210,381 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to Refugee Population: WFP has re-instituted the 28-day food distribution cycle in the refugee camps. In May 2020, WFP had shifted to a 42-day cycle following the COVID19 outbreak to help reduce the frequency of beneficiaries going to the distribution centres.

The general food distribution ration, including wet feeding, was at 73 percent of the kilocalorie requirement for the distribution cycle starting 25 April to absorb extra stocks of Super Cereal. The ration will return to 68 percent once the stocks are consumed since there are no new contributions. The ration has been at 68 percent since December 2020 because of funding shortfalls. WFP continues to advocate to donors for its funding needs in relation to refugee food requirements.

Smallholder Farmers: WFP engaged the Agriculture NonState Actors Forum to conduct a value chain analysis of sorghum, sunflower, and horticulture. The analysis will identify activities along commodity value chains, assess gaps and constraints to smallholder farmers’ access to and participation in markets. It will also identify opportunities related to production, distribution, and consumption in specified value chains to inform the potential for growth, productivity and employment for youth and young women. The activities will be implemented in Arusha, Dodoma, Kigoma, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Mara, Shinyanga Simiyu and Singida regions.

Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA) has selected two cooperating partners, Farm Africa and NAFAKA Kilimo to implement interventions in six regions over the next 12 months. Farm Africa will support 28,000 farmers in Manyara Region in the sunflower, rice, beans and maize value chains; Morogoro Region in the rice and maize value chains; and Singida in the sunflower and rice value chains. NAFAKA Kilimo, on the other hand, will support 16,000 farmers in Iringa, Njombe and Mbeya Regions in the rice, beans and maize value chains. In total, 251 farmer service centres will be strengthened to provide last mile service delivery to approximately 44,000 farmers.