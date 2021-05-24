WFP Tanzania Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

USD 13 million six-month funding shortfall for the Country Strategic Plan

USD 10.4 million six-month funding shortfall for refugee assistance

234,810 refugees and asylum seekers in camps supported with food assistance

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities: The 2020 Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) has been approved by the Government. A UNHCR-WFP Joint Action Plan has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. The plan will guide WFP and UNHCR in their advocacy work related to refugee assistance during 2021 and 2022. Rations for refugees remain at 68 percent of the minimum required kilocalories because of the continuing funding shortages.

Smallholder Farmers: Beneficiaries under the climate smart agriculture project implemented in Dodoma attended an International Women's Day (IWD) event. IWD is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, while making a call to action for strengthening gender equality and accelerating women’s empowerment. The commemorations were attended by the district commissioner of Bahi and the theme was women in agribusiness.

In the Kigoma Joint Programme, eight local agro dealers provided last-mile services on postharvest handling and storage equipment to farmers. A total of 1,507 hermetic bags were sold directly to farmers, which help prevent post-harvest losses, therefore improving farmers’ incomes and resilience.

The programme also facilitated the formation of 12 farmer groups for maize and beans collective marketing.

Nutrition: Under the Boresha Lishe project, radio programmes were developed and started airing with support from WFP’s implementing partner Farmradio and the district nutrition officers. The radio sessions will ensure that nutrition social and behaviour change communication continues to reach beyond the direct project beneficiaries.

The Government of Tanzania started the development of the second national multisectoral nutrition action plan, including a clear theory of change. WFP is an active participant in this development.

WFP has been leading the technical and strategic teams from the UN organizations to support the national food system summit convenor in preparing for the national dialogues. A meeting was convened where a taskforce was established, a background planning was officiated, and critical documents were drafted.

Innovation: A WFP-X Moonshot event successfully took place in April. The two-day event included a physical event where more than 50 participants from the government, the private sector, and development partners attended. The second day was virtual and hosted 100 participants, allowing innovators to pitch their solutions to the public.