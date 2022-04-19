WFP Tanzania 2021 Annual Country Report Highlights

2021 Highlights

Over 83,000 farmers (43 percent women) were supported with skills and knowledge transfer to improve productivity and access to markets. WFP supported farmers earn an income of USD 8.9 million in 2021.

Wasting reduced significantly from 5.9 percent in 2017 to 3.7 percent, bringing the project area, which had the highest rates of wasting in the country, to national average.

USD 44 million injected into the local economy through food procurement and logistics services. WFP purchased 76,000 mt of food locally including maize, sorghum, beans and iodized salt for WFP’s operations in Tanzania and the region.