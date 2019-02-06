Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugee, Update as of 31 December 2018

UNHCR and partners began to assist the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in August 2017 as a durable solution for those refugees who indicate a desire to return home. The vast majority of returns have been from Tanzania, with smaller numbers assisted to return from Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Almost all returns from Rwanda and Uganda have so far been self-organized.

KEY MESSAGES REGISTRATION

UNHCR and partners are providing assistance to refugees who have decided to return to Burundi so that they may do so in safety and dignity, and to support social cohesion and sustainable return at the community level.

Funding is needed to address critical staffng shortages, increase the capacity of transit centers, continue to hire safe transportation, enhance the initial return package, expand and improve the returnee monitoring framework, and support sustainable reintegration.

The voluntary return operation from Tanzania to Burundi is taking place under the framework of a Tripartite agreement between the two governments and UNHCR in which all parties have agreed to ensure the voluntariness of return, as well as the need to continue to provide international protection to Burundians who have well-founded reasons for not returning at the present time.

While the governments of Burundi and Tanzania have undertaken to promote refugee return, neither UNHCR nor other governments are doing so at this time. All have acknowledged the importance of refugees having the opportunity to make a free and informed choice about repatriation.