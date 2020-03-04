United Republic of Tanzania: Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report analyses public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Tanzania and highlights the level of public investment in DRR in the country. It does this through a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR), which uses the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for and/or has invested in DRR in the three financial years between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Key findings

• Disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly documented in the programmes and activities of the national budget. However, applying the OECD marker, the research found 226 activities and/or projects relevant to DRR in 28 ministries, offices or commissions at national level and in 29 Regional Secretaries.

• Across the three financial years, an average of $381.3 million annually was earmarked for DRR projects and activities. This represents 3% of the national budget. Investments directly targeting DRR (“principal” DRR investments) amounted to $70.7 million per year, which is equivalent to 0.5% of the country’s budget for these years. The bulk of the DRR investment is related to pro-poor budgets that reduce vulnerability or improve resilience. Budgets targeting DRR implicitly but not directly (“significant” DRR investments) amounted to $310.6 million a year on average.

• A small number of institutions host the bulk of DRR investments. More than 80% of principal DRR projects and/or activities are under the control of the Treasury, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children. This latter ministry is responsible for more than two-thirds of DRR-related investment.

Similarly, close to 90% of “significant” DRR investment was allocated under three ministries: the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Ministry of Health.

• There is a heavy reliance on donor funds for principal DRR investments. Donor funds account for almost 75% of principal DRR investment, while domestic resources are mainly used to fund significant DRR investments (78%).

• More than 80% of DRR resources are spent on mitigation and prevention activities. Response and relief activities are financed mainly through domestic resources, while mitigation and prevention and preparedness activities are financed mostly by donors.