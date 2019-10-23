23 Oct 2019

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (September 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Key Figures

278,767: Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

205,720: Burundian population of concern

72,574: Congolese population of concern

76,100: Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

  • The population validation exercise conducted jointly by UNHCR and the Government of Tanzania was rolled out in Nduta and Mtendeli camps, following completion in Nyarugusu camp. The purposes of the exercise is to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers are accurately reflected in the registration system and help streamline the provision of resources and services to people of concern.

  • Some 1,461 refugees returned to Burundi this month, bringing the total number of Burundian returnees to 76,100 since September 2017. The number of refugees signing up for returns in September stood at 968 people. UNHCR continues to support the voluntary repatriation process to ensure that all returns take place in safety and dignity and are based on a free and informed choice.

