United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (/November 2021)

Operational Highlights

▪ UNCMT Visit to Refugee Hosting Areas: The United Nations Resident Coordinator, and eight other United Nations (UN) heads of agencies, visited the Refugee hosting Area of Kigoma from 8-11 November. They visited Nduta and Mtendeli camps during the mission and met with refugee leaders and representatives of various vulnerable groups. The mission had an opportunity to talk with the local authorities as well as visit joint area-based projects in Kigoma.

▪ ECHO monitoring field visit: A team from European Union’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Regional Office led by Technical Advisor for DRC (South Kivu/Maniema), Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania, visited Nyarugusu Camp on 11 November to monitor UNHCR and WFP projects funded by ECHO. The mission had an opportunity to talk with refugees, partners, and government officials working at the camp.