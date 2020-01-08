08 Jan 2020

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (November 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (431.54 KB)

KEY FIGURES

279,484 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

236,863 Total camp based population

205,830 Burundian population of concern

73,169 Congolese population of concern

78,797 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

  • On 25 November, UNHCR and partners came together to launch 16 Days of Activism in Tanzania. The theme of this year’s global campaign is ‘End Gender-Based Violence in the World of Work’. A series of events were held in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps and in Dar es Salaam. These include, workshops, drama performances and traditional songs and dances highlighting the importance of eliminating violence against women and girls. UNHCR Kibondo Field Office also participated in an interactive workshop where staff discussed how to promote a diverse and inclusive work environment, free of sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. In Dar es Salaam, UNHCR partnered with UNCDF and Noa Ubongo, to train refugees on entrepreneurship skills focussing on how to generate business ideas.

  • The 21st Meeting of the Tripartite Commission for the Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugees in Tanzania was held in Dar es Salaam on 29 November 2019. The meeting was preceded by two days of fruitful technical deliberations and concluded with the issuance of a joint communiqué, guiding the voluntary repatriation process of Burundian refugees. Due to capacity constraints, voluntary repatriation was put on hold in mid-November, however, UNHCR remains firmly committed to supporting durable solutions for refugees in Tanzania and will continue to ensure that all returns take place in safety and dignity and are based on a free and informed choice. The total number of returns since the exercise began in September 2017 currently stands at 78,797

