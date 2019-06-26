United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (May 2019)

KEY FIGURES

312,152 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

231,427 Burundian population of concern

80,138 Congolese population of concern

69,508 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

World Hand Hygiene Day 2019

World Hand Hygiene Day was commemorated in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps on 5 May. The theme of this year’s global campaign was ‘save lives: clean your hands’. Refugees participated in a series of events, including awareness and mobilization campaigns as well as plays and hand washing demonstrations which highlighted how good hand hygiene practice can reduce the spread of disease in vulnerable settings.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019

Menstrual Hygiene Day was commemorated on 28 May. The slogan for this year’s month-long campaign was ‘it’s time for action’. Plays, quizzes, and focus group discussions on menstrual hygiene were held in all camps to help break the silence around menstrual hygiene and build awareness of how menstrual hygiene management can empower women and girls and enable them to reach their full potential.