United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (March 2022)

Operational Highlights

▪ High-Level Bilateral Dialogue: The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and UNHCR, convened a High-Level Dialogue in Dar es Salaam from 1-2 March 2022 to discuss refugee protection and solutions, support to host communities, and to strengthen their partnership.

Acknowledging the United Republic of Tanzania’s long-standing commitment to hosting refugees and in line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the Dialogue agreed on further efforts to improve access to territory and international protection, enhance asylum adjudication systems and structures, reinvigorate the voluntary repatriation programme to Burundi and bolster livelihood opportunities for refugees.

▪ Participatory Assessment: A multifunctional team comprising UNHCR and Partners conducted a Participatory Assessment in the refugee camps. The objective of the exercise was to provide people of concern with an opportunity to explain the protection risks they face and to participate as partners in the design of programmatic responses to issues affecting their lives. The assessment involved holding separate discussions with women, girls, boys, and men of concern, including adolescents, to gather accurate information on the specific needs and capacities. The Findings of Focus Group Discussions (FGD) and Key Informant Interviews with PoC, partners, Government authorities, and host communities will be presented in a report to inform UNHCR and Partner protection strategy and programming for 2023.

▪ Cross-border multilateral meeting on refugee examination: In order to facilitate communication between the governments of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Tanzania,

UNHCR facilitated a cross-border meeting from 25 to 26 March 2022 in Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Ministers from Home Affairs and Education, Science and Technology represented the Government of Tanzania. The Burundi delegation was led by the Assistant to the Minister of National Education and Scientific Research. The Principal Provincial Inspector - Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education led the delegation from the DRC. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the sustainable administration of examinations for refugee pupils in Tanzania. ▪ Cookout for International Women’s Day 2022: To commemorate IWD 2022, UNHCR, in collaboration with REDESO and urban refugees, organized a cookout attended by all women and girls living in Dar es Salaam. Women and Girls cooked in groups sharing typical dishes from their countries of origin (including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen), taking participants on a culinary trip through the respective countries. Besides learning about the different dishes and sharing them with fellow refugees, women and girls also danced to songs from their home countries.

▪ Statelessness workshop in Mwanza: In collaboration with the Government Focal Person on Statelessness, Dignity Kwanza and academia, UNHCR organized a Statelessness Workshop for Senior Government Officials from various ministries and departments (RITA, NIDA, National Bureau of Statistics, Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance, Representatives from the House of Representatives in Zanzibar, ZCSRA, MoHA, Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the 2nd Vice President in Zanzibar), which was held in Mwanza between 24 and 30 March 2022.

Individuals from communities at risk of statelessness from Zanzibar and Kagera shared their testimonies. The workshop discussed nationality/citizenship concepts and their relations to an individual, statelessness, its causes, impacts, gaps in the Tanzanian law that may lead to statelessness and proposals on the identification, prevention, protection and eradication of statelessness in Tanzania.

▪ Launch of Japanese funded project: On 08 March 2022, the Embassy of Japan and UNHCR launched a one-year project to strengthen COVID-19 preparedness and response actions in the refugee camps. The project also has an important component to prevent and/or respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the camps.