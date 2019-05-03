03 May 2019

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (March 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (730.2 KB)

KEY FIGURES

325,796 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

241,046 Burundian population of concern

84,140 Congolese population of concern

63,143 Burundian refugees returned since September 2017

Operational Highlights

On March 8, refugees in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps came together to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2019. The national theme for 2019 was ‘Change Mind Set to Achieve Gender Equality for Sustainable Development’. A series of events were held throughout the day in the three camps, including drama performances, traditional singing and dancing. In collaboration with AIRD, CWS, IOM and IRC, UNHCR donated bedsheets to Kasulu District Hospital and sanitary pads to school girls from Mubondo Secondary School. In Dar es Salaam, urban refugees participated in an engaging and informative half-day workshop on gender, gender-based challenges and the role men can play as gender equality advocates.

UNHCR Tanzania also published two stories highlighting the resilience of two inspiring refugee women, Angelique and Reulensia, who currently reside in Nduta and Nyarugusu camps. Read more about them here and here.

