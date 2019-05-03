United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (March 2019)
KEY FIGURES
325,796 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania
241,046 Burundian population of concern
84,140 Congolese population of concern
63,143 Burundian refugees returned since September 2017
Operational Highlights
On March 8, refugees in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps came together to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2019. The national theme for 2019 was ‘Change Mind Set to Achieve Gender Equality for Sustainable Development’. A series of events were held throughout the day in the three camps, including drama performances, traditional singing and dancing. In collaboration with AIRD, CWS, IOM and IRC, UNHCR donated bedsheets to Kasulu District Hospital and sanitary pads to school girls from Mubondo Secondary School. In Dar es Salaam, urban refugees participated in an engaging and informative half-day workshop on gender, gender-based challenges and the role men can play as gender equality advocates.
UNHCR Tanzania also published two stories highlighting the resilience of two inspiring refugee women, Angelique and Reulensia, who currently reside in Nduta and Nyarugusu camps. Read more about them here and here.