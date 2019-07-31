United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (June 2019)

KEY FIGURES

308,439 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

228,384 Burundian population of concern

79,463 Congolese population of concern

71,971 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

World Refugee Day was marked in Dar es Salaam with a peaceful procession through the city centre led by the Minister for Home Affairs and the UNHCR Representative. The event continued with a play by the global advocate for Swahili theatre, Mrishi Mpoto, and an exhibition and marketplace of Burundian refugee women’s crafts hosted by WomenCraft.

World Refugee Day celebrations kicked off in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps with a lively march led by refugees. Highlights included a vibrant fashion show in Nyarugusu, powerful drama performances in Mtendeli, and traditional singing and dancing in Nduta.

Day of the African Child kicked off in colourful fashion across the three camps on 19 June. This year’s theme was ‘humanitarian action in Africa: children’s rights first’. UNHCR and partners held a series of events, including a mock parliament, mindfulness session, football tournament, and a chicken race. Humanitarian agencies in Kibondo also teamed up with Kibondo district authorities to launch regional celebrations for the host community in Kibondo town. Since 1991, the Day of the African Child has been commemorated as a way of honouring and recognising the courage of close to ten thousand black students from Soweto, South Africa, who took to the streets to protest the poor quality of their education and to demand their right to be taught in their own language

During the reporting period, 2,463 refugees returned to Burundi, bringing the total number of Burundian returnees to 71,971 since the exercise began in September 2017. The number of refugees signing up for returns in June stood at 1,189; significantly lower than the anticipated number. This trend is likely to continue as refugees express concern about the risk of rising insecurity ahead of the Burundi presidential elections, scheduled for May 2020. While UNHCR does not promote voluntary repatriation, it supports the exercise to ensure that all returns are safe and dignified, and the result of a free and informed choice.