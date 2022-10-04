United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (July 2022)

KEY FIGURES

248,599

Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

207,791

Total camp-based population

126,945

Burundian population of concern

80,658

Congolese population of concern

158

Other population of concern

142,156

Burundian refugees repatriated voluntarily since 2017

Operational Highlights

Go and See visit to Burundi: UNHCR and MoHA jointly organized the first “Go-and-See visit” to Burundi from 1-6 August 2022 for 18 refugees from Nduta and Nyarugusu camps. This activity is the implementation of a recommendation from the Tripartite Working Group (TWG) of the Tripartite Commission between UNHCR and the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi to organize a “Go- and-See” visit to Burundi. The aim was to allow the Burundian refugees to have credible and first- hand information about the situation in Burundi, which will inform their decision about voluntary repatriation. The refugee group was composed of 10 males, 08 females, and 3 infants (accompanying their mothers). The first group was represented by community leaders, religious representatives, youth, women, and elderly persons. 13 refugees represented Nduta camp, and 05 refugees represented Nyarugusu camp. The areas visited were Bururi, Makamba, Rumonge, and Rutana provinces in Southern Burundi.

Refugee Certificates and Diplomas - Distribution of certificates and diplomas received from Democratic Republic of Congo through MoHA Dar es Salaam was conducted under MoHA supervision. So far, cumulatively 215 diplomas/certificates for Form 6 and 74 certificates for Grade 6 of different years have been distributed to Persons of Concerns. Graduates had eagerly waited for their certificates for 2 years after their exams and results. This is an important step forward for refugees as certificates provide an opportunity for them to enrol in tertiary education within the country and in their country of origin.

Resettlement: 355 refugees departed for resettlement in July (314 Congolese and 41 Burundian). Out of the 355 refugees who departed for resettlement, 312 refugees were resettled to the US, and 43 to Canada. 239 new cases comprising 843 persons were submitted for resettlement in July, of which 225 cases (861 persons) were Congolese and 14 cases (42 persons) were Burundian. 230 cases (823 persons) were submitted to the US, 2 cases (5 persons) were submitted to Canada and 7 cases (15 persons) were submitted to France. In addition, 60 individuals were submitted as addon dependents to post-submission cases; of these, 52 persons were submitted to the US, 6 persons to Canada, 1 to France and 1 to Australia. The total submissions for 3rd country resettlement during the month of July were 903 persons and the cumulative figures is 4,182 persons from January – July 2022. The total number for departures during the last 7 months of 2022 is 1,658 persons.

Voluntary repatriation: UNHCR, in collaboration with the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi and with the support from the international community and partners, assisted 866 Burundian refugees (261 Households) to voluntarily return home in July 2022. A total of 2,658 individuals have repatriated to Burundi from January to July 2022. Furthermore, UNHCR Representation in Tanzania continues to support the voluntary repatriation of Burundian Refugees in Uganda transiting through Kagera region in Tanzania. In July 2022, Uganda conducted two movements where a total of 800 individuals (210 households) were repatriated to Burundi.