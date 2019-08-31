31 Aug 2019

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (526.05 KB)

KEY FIGURES

305,921 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

225,935 Burundian population of concern

79,313 Congolese population of concern

74,099 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

UNHCR Hands Over New Lecture Theatre to Kasulu Teachers College.

On 25 July, UNHCR Tanzania Representative, Ms Chansa Kapaya, handed over a newly constructed lecture theatre to Kasulu Teachers College in Kasulu District, Kigoma region, during a week-long mission to Kigoma Region. The theatre, which has the capacity to accommodate around 200 people from both the refugee and host community, was constructed by CARITAS with UNHCR funding. During her visit, Ms Kapaya also visited Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps, where she met with refugee leaders, partners and district authorities to discuss the current operational challenges, needs and priorities.

