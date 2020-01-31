United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (January 2020)

KEY FIGURES

286,897 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

244,379 Total camp-based population

168,015 Burundian population of concern

76,169 Congolese population of concern

78,797 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

2,000 children from Host Community around Nduta camp receive birth certificates

On 29 January, NRC handed over 2,000 birth certificates to children from the host communities of Biturana and Kumhasha villages surrounding Nduta camp. The ceremony was attended by a number of government officials and partners, including the Kibondo District Commissioner Luis Bura, who was the guest of honour. These documents will make it easier for children to access essential services and provide them with identities of their own. Plans are currently underway to handover 2,500 birth certificates in Kasulu and 2,000 in Kakonko districts.