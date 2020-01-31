Tanzania + 2 more
United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (January 2020)
Attachments
KEY FIGURES
286,897 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania
244,379 Total camp-based population
168,015 Burundian population of concern
76,169 Congolese population of concern
78,797 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017
Operational Highlights
2,000 children from Host Community around Nduta camp receive birth certificates
On 29 January, NRC handed over 2,000 birth certificates to children from the host communities of Biturana and Kumhasha villages surrounding Nduta camp. The ceremony was attended by a number of government officials and partners, including the Kibondo District Commissioner Luis Bura, who was the guest of honour. These documents will make it easier for children to access essential services and provide them with identities of their own. Plans are currently underway to handover 2,500 birth certificates in Kasulu and 2,000 in Kakonko districts.