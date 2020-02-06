United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (December 2019)

On 3 December, refugees in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps came together to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This year’s theme was ‘promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda’. A series of events were held to mark the day in all three camps, including drama performances and traditional songs and dances.

On 3 – 5 December, UNHCR conducted a joint education assessment mission to Kigoma Region with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, Regional and District Education Office, Tanzania Institute of Education, UK’s Department for International Development and UNICEF. The objective of the mission was to review the effectiveness of refugee education programming, assess existing opportunities and challenges in accessing quality and sustainable education and review how the curriculum and related materials are managed. The mission visited Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps, where they met with students of different education levels, teachers, parents and implementing partners. The mission is expected to make recommendations on how to improve refugee education programming while exploring opportunities in the local education system. This visit marks the first step in building a more collaborative relationship between UNHCR and education authorities in Tanzania.