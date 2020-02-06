06 Feb 2020

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (December 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (463.38 KB)

KEY FIGURES

285,436 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

242,909 Total camp based population

209,179 Burundian population of concern

75,842 Congolese population of concern

78,797 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

  • On 3 December, refugees in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps came together to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This year’s theme was ‘promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda’. A series of events were held to mark the day in all three camps, including drama performances and traditional songs and dances.

  • On 3 – 5 December, UNHCR conducted a joint education assessment mission to Kigoma Region with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, Regional and District Education Office, Tanzania Institute of Education, UK’s Department for International Development and UNICEF. The objective of the mission was to review the effectiveness of refugee education programming, assess existing opportunities and challenges in accessing quality and sustainable education and review how the curriculum and related materials are managed. The mission visited Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps, where they met with students of different education levels, teachers, parents and implementing partners. The mission is expected to make recommendations on how to improve refugee education programming while exploring opportunities in the local education system. This visit marks the first step in building a more collaborative relationship between UNHCR and education authorities in Tanzania.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.