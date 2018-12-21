United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update on the Burundi Refugee Situation (1 - 30 November 2018)

Key Burundian Figures as of 30 November 2018

- 200,615: Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

- 93,711: Burundian population of concern in Nduta Camp

- 69,968: Burundian population of concern in Nyarugusu Camp pre- and post-influx

- 36,936: Burundian population of concern in Mtendeli Camp

Operational Highlights

16 Days of Activism in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu Camps: From November 25 to December 10, refugees came together to commemorate the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual Gender-Based Violence. The theme of this year’s global campaign was: “End GenderBased Violence in the World of Work”. A series of activities were held in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps, including drama performances and traditional songs and dances highlighting the importance of eliminating violence against women and girls. UNHCR Kibondo staff also marked the day by printing their hands on a banner to pledge their commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women wherever they live or work.

DFID Mission to Kigoma Region: During the reporting period, DFID conducted a three-day mission to Kigoma Region. The mission was led by Ms Beth Arthy, Head of DFID Tanzania, who was accompanied by DFID’s Governance Team Leader and Humanitarian Advisor. The mission visited all three camps, where they had a chance to visit DFID-funded projects, meet with refugee representatives to learn more about life in the camps, observe ongoing interventions such as the inter-agency help desk and visit the departure/registration centre in Nyarugusu Camp to witness the voluntary return process.

Voluntary Repatriation Exercise Resumes: The voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees living in the three refugee camps in north-west Tanzania resumed on 1 November after the suspension of agencies participating in the exercise was lifted. The exercise was temporarily put on hold after the Government of Burundi suspended almost all non-governmental organisations operating in Burundi in late September. As of 30 November, a total of 56,049 refugees have voluntarily returned to Burundi since the exercise began in September 2017.