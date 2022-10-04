United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (August 2022)

KEY FIGURES

248,244

Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

207,435

Total camp-based population

126,471

Burundian population of concern

80,775

Congolese population of concern

159

Other populations of concern

143,292

Burundian refugees repatriated voluntarily since 2017

Operational Highlights

High Commissioner Visit to Tanzania: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, visited Tanzania from 24 – 27 August 2022. Accompanied by Ms. Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the Regional Director of the EHAGL Region, the High Commissioner met Tanzania’s top leadership, including the president and Home and Foreign Affairs ministers in Dodoma. Key issues discussed include the importance of creating favourable conditions for the return of Burundian refugees while ensuring all refugees in Tanzania are protected and assisted. Before that, the High Commissioner travelled to the refugee-hosting region of Kigoma. While in Kigoma, he visited Nyarugusu camp and met with Burundian and Congolese refugees. He visited a vocational training centre in the camp where refugees and Tanzanians from the nearby villages were learning practical skills side by side and presented birth certificates to mothers of new-born babies, an essential document for the future of refugee children. The High Commissioner interacted with refugees involved in a community biomass briquette production project, which aims to reduce the dependency on firewood and prevent environmental degradation. The High Commissioner concluded his visit by appealing to donors, including development partners, to provide funding and investment in Tanzania and boost the provision of basic services. He also called for enhanced support in Burundi to help tackle obstacles hindering sustainable voluntary repatriation.

100% COVID-19 Vaccination Rate in Tanzania’s Refugee Camps: 95,698 persons of concern (above 18 years) have been fully vaccinated in the refugee camps. This translates to 100 percent of the eligible population living in the camps. Following poor initial uptake, efforts were intensified in the past three months to counter the misinformation about vaccination through group sessions and a PA system. In addition, the vaccination modality was changed, taking the vaccination exercise to the refugees’ doorsteps instead of PoC coming to health centres. The Ministry of Public Health, the Regional Medical Officer, UNICEF, and all the health partners contributed to this positive achievement.

Administration and Marking of Exams for Burundian Students: 1,512 Burundian candidates in Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps sat for their end of fundamental (grade 9) and posted fundamental (grade 13, 14, 15) Burundian exams. Pending the consensus on the examination modalities between Burundi and Tanzania as agreed during the cross-border meeting on refugee examination in late March 2022, this special exam session for both 2021 and 2022 cohorts was set and administered by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) with the support of refugee teachers. NECTA started the exam marking on 26 August with a team of 45 teachers from Nduta and has committed to issuing results and certificates before the beginning of the new academic year, starting on 5th September 2022.

Voluntary repatriation: UNHCR facilitated the voluntary return of 1136 Burundian refugees to home in August 2022. 3,794 individuals (2662 from Nduta and 1132 from Nyarugusu) have been repatriated to Burundi since January 2022. Furthermore, UNHCR Representation in Tanzania continues to support the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees from Uganda transiting through the Kagera region of Tanzania. In August 2022, Uganda conducted three VOLREP movements with 993 individuals.