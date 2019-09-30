United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (August 2019)

KEY FIGURES

303,518 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

225,167 Burundian population of concern

77,833 Congolese population of concern

74,639 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

Validation Exercise Begins in Nyarugusu Camp

■ On 13 August, UNHCR Tanzania and the Government of Tanzania embarked on a joint population validation exercise. The exercise will establish the exact number of refugees, asylum seekers and other people of concern to UNHCR residing in the camps, create a new baseline for planning and implementing protection and humanitarian assistance, support durable solutions interventions that best suit the needs of families and individuals, and facilitate the issuance of essential legal documents including identity cards and birth certificates.

■ On 26–30 August, the Humanitarian Advisor to the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Tanzania, Mr Alastair Burnett, visited Kigoma Region on a mission jointly coordinated by UNHCR and DRC. Mr Burnett visited the three camps and met with refugees and partners to discuss current operational challenges, needs and gaps. Mr Burnett also had the opportunity to oversee the validation exercise in Nyarugusu camp.

■ During the reporting period, 540 refugees returned to Burundi, bringing the total number of Burundian returnees to 74,639 since September 2017. The number of refugees signing up for returns in August stood at 580 people. UNHCR continues to support the exercise to ensure that all returns are safe and dignified, and the result of a free and informed choice.

■ The common markets in all three camps remain closed. Since the closure of the markets in February 2019, refugees remain unable to supplement their food entitlements with fresh produce and other goods, limiting the variety of their diets. Advocacy with the Government of Tanzania to lift all livelihoods restrictions is ongoing.