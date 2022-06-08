United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (April 2022)

Operational Highlights

Turkish Embassy Distributes Food Packages to Urban Refugees: The Ambassador of Turkey, together with UNHCR Representative in Tanzania, the Refugee Services Department, and Relief to Development Society (REDESO), distributed food packages to urban refugees in Tanzania. Focus was placed on targeting the most vulnerable urban refugee families consisting of those not receiving any assistance from UNHCR, femaleheaded families, families who have members with specific needs, and larger size families, among other criteria. The event took place on 28 April at the Refugee Community Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Pre-departure curriculum for students: The World University Service of Canada, in collaboration with the education sector in Nyarugusu camp, launched its online pre-departure curriculum for the current 2022-23 cohort, aimed at offering a standardized self-directed pre-departure orientation course. This 15-week structured curriculum with self-study materials provided to SRP candidates every week will be uploaded to the 2022-23 SRP Cohort Google Classroom and students are allowed to ask questions using the same platform.