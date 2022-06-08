United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (April 2022)

Operational Highlights
-
Turkish Embassy Distributes Food Packages to Urban Refugees: The Ambassador of Turkey, together with UNHCR Representative in Tanzania, the Refugee Services Department, and Relief to Development Society (REDESO), distributed food packages to urban refugees in Tanzania. Focus was placed on targeting the most vulnerable urban refugee families consisting of those not receiving any assistance from UNHCR, femaleheaded families, families who have members with specific needs, and larger size families, among other criteria. The event took place on 28 April at the Refugee Community Centre in Dar es Salaam.
-
Pre-departure curriculum for students: The World University Service of Canada, in collaboration with the education sector in Nyarugusu camp, launched its online pre-departure curriculum for the current 2022-23 cohort, aimed at offering a standardized self-directed pre-departure orientation course. This 15-week structured curriculum with self-study materials provided to SRP candidates every week will be uploaded to the 2022-23 SRP Cohort Google Classroom and students are allowed to ask questions using the same platform.
-
Voluntary repatriation: UNHCR, in collaboration with the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi and with the support of the international community and partners, assisted some 192 Burundian refugees voluntarily returning home in April, making a total of 1,101 in 2022 and 140,599 since 2017 when voluntarily repatriation started. Moreover, UNHCR Tanzania continues to support the voluntary repatriation of Burundian Refugees in Uganda transiting through Kagera region. In April 2022, Uganda conducted two movements where a total of 794 individuals were repatriated to Burundi.