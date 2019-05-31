United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (April 2019)

KEY FIGURES

318,191 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

234,388 Burundian population of concern

83,207 Congolese population of concern

66,120 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

UNHCR and WFP co-host a joint PRM and USAID/Food for Peace a Mission to Tanzania

From March 31 to April 5, UNHCR and WFP hosted a mission from PRM and USAID's Office of Food for Peace (FFP) The mission met with refugee leaders and food committee members in Mtendeli and Nduta camps, regional authorities including the Regional Administrative Secretary, and the Area Development Coordinator for the United Nations Kigoma Joint Programme.