31 May 2019

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update (April 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (678.55 KB)

KEY FIGURES

318,191 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

234,388 Burundian population of concern

83,207 Congolese population of concern

66,120 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

UNHCR and WFP co-host a joint PRM and USAID/Food for Peace a Mission to Tanzania

From March 31 to April 5, UNHCR and WFP hosted a mission from PRM and USAID's Office of Food for Peace (FFP) The mission met with refugee leaders and food committee members in Mtendeli and Nduta camps, regional authorities including the Regional Administrative Secretary, and the Area Development Coordinator for the United Nations Kigoma Joint Programme.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.