United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update #20 (March 2021)

KEY FIGURES

264,475 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

223,685 Total camp-based population

144,791 Burundian population of concern

78,737 Congolese population of concern

157 Other Nationalities population of concern

116,652 Burundian refugees repatriated voluntarily since 2017

PROTECTION

Results and Impact

▪ UNHCR continues to manage the logistics of the Voluntary Repatriation Convoys. During the reporting period. Some 3,199 individuals voluntarily repatriated to Burundi. This brings to 7,224 the number of returnees who have been repatriated voluntarily in 2021 (116,652 since the exercise began in September 2017).

▪ A total of 404 PoCs received various legal services in March 2021. These services include; camp exit permit support, legal aid clinics, bail services, court representation, and visitation in case of incarceration.

▪ In March, some 89 new Gender-Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in Nyarugusu camp, while 145 cases and 69 incidents were reported in Nduta and Mtendeli, respectively. All survivors were offered comprehensive case management services and received psychosocial support.

▪ International Rescue Committee (IRC), in collaboration with UNHCR, conducted training on Clinical Care for Sexual Assault Survivor (CCSAS) and Management of Forensic Evidence Collection to 25 clinicians and medical doctors from Kigoma region hospitals (Kasulu, Kibondo, Kakonko, and Kigoma). The training capacitated staff with knowledge on how to improve comprehensive care for sexual assault/ GBV survivors and forensic evidence-related issues.

▪ Best Interest Procedure (BIP) continued, with its two critical procedural elements of Best Interest Assessment (BIA) and Best Interest Determination (BID) is conducted for different reasons, including that of voluntary repatriation and cross–border family reunification for unaccompanied minors. A total of 36 BIAs and 12 BIDs were conducted as part of the Best Interest Procedure.

▪ In Nyarugusu, Plan International continued to provide case management services to both Burundian and Congolese. A total of 20 children were identified and placed under alternative care, bringing the cumulative figure of children in alternative care to 285. Some 26 BIAs were documented for voluntary repatriation and alternative care. Furthermore, a total of 13 BIDs were documented for resettlement and voluntary repatriation pending BID Panel.

▪ In an effort to ensure inclusion is mainstreamed across sectors and empower persons with specific needs, HelpAge conducted a training session on inclusion programming. Some 113(27F, 86 M) persons with specific needs (PSNs) participated. Through the training, PSNs were able to understand the rights of persons with disabilities and older persons, including the right to participation in decision-making at all levels.

▪ UNHCR conducted training sessions on the use of its database (ProGres Version 4) to the HelpAge team to improve data protection and accountability. HelpAge staff were granted access to the system to enable timely updates of information on services provided to persons with specific needs (PSN). The use ProGres V4 will enable the application of the Global Distribution Tool (GDT), which is expected to improve service delivery(distributions) to persons with specific needs and avoid duplication hence effective use of resources. Efforts are underway to ensure more UNHCR partners have access to the system.

▪ Community participation was enhanced by conducting two monthly community leaders’ and service providers’ meetings in Nduta and Mtendeli camps, respecting COVID-19 preventive measures. The community raised several key protection risks, including; security issues like physical violence,

property confiscation, an increase of Malaria cases hence requested for mosquito nets, and community involvement leaders by security apparatus.

▪ Community-Based Feedback Mechanisms (Help Desks, Suggestion boxes) and Communicating with Communities remained functional. Most issues recorded were related to safety and protection, shelter, and material assistance. The need for durable solution other than repatriation was presented chiefly influenced by the announced camp closure. PoCs also requested support in shelter maintenance (houses have been affected by rainfall and strong wind) and general CRIs distribution. Concerns were referred to relevant sectors for interventions.

▪ A total of 64 refugees departed to various resettlement countries in March, bringing the total number to 332 since the year began.

Challenges and Remaining Gaps

▪ Reduction in group activities were instituted in late February to adhere to COVID 19 prevention measures. Community mobilization efforts, meetings, training, and awareness-raising session, have all been reduced. ▪ Shortage of staff, transport, ICT equipment for Legal Services remains a challenge and negatively impacts broader coverage.

▪ Restrictions on shelter upgrades impacting negatively on the welfare of PSNs

▪ Continuation of COVID emergency worldwide and lockdowns in the resettlement countries will cause delays in processing and departures of resettlement cases, requiring intensified management of refugee expectations, information sharing, and fraud mitigation. Management of identification processes to prioritize within the reduced quotas remains critical for filling resettlement quotas in 2021.

EDUCATION

Results and Impact

▪ The IRC finalized the distribution of UNICEF student’s scholastic materials. However, some targets have not been realized not because the students were absent in school during the distribution. The team will work to ensure that they reach the remained students. Some 5,056 Congolese secondary school students and primary school pupils from Burundi (12,363) and Congo (21,295) received the materials.

▪ In Nduta and Mtendeli camps, UNHCR distributed WASH material to fundamental and secondary schools under Education Can Not Wait (ECW) project. These materials will help support school cleanliness and enhance quality teaching and learning environments, especially in mathematics and science subjects. In addition, IRC, in collaboration with Caritas with funding from the United Kingdom’s FCDO, distributed teaching and learning materials to 10 secondary school teachers and five students under the program conducted at Hope Secondary School in Nduta. These materials will enhance the whole process of teaching and learning.

▪ The IRC Nyarugusu Education team held meetings with incentive coordination staff of both populations (Burundi and Congo) on 5 March 2021. The main agenda was to discuss the modality of conducting a free education campaign to schools under the UK-FCDO project. A total number of 12 Burundian staff and 14 Congolese staff attended

▪ In collaboration with Radio Kwizera, the Education Working Group has continued with broadcasting the education radio programs to support and improve educational services, support technical assistance to teachers to improve teaching and learning outcomes, and achieve increased gains in educational attainment for girls and boys. The overall objective of this program is to ensure the students get more knowledge through radio sessions which will be aired and hence increase students’ performance.

▪ Under the Education Cannot Wait project, IRC coordinated and supported the facilitation of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) training to 210 students and teachers for both Burundian and Congolese refugees. The training aimed at enhancing girls’ proper usage and disposal of all the three types of sanitary pads that are locally made, disposable pads and reusable pads. On the other hand, teachers were trained to understand that menstruation is not shameful, and they should be helping students when such situations arise. Hygiene and MHM kits were distributed to students.

▪ IRC finalized rolling out of students’ code of conduct on 4 and 5 March in the Burundian side in Nyarugusu camp by conducting meetings with parents. The sessions aimed to inform and request their cooperation in enhancing student discipline. ▪ In Mtendeli camp, IRC conducted three Adolescent sexual and reproductive health (ASRH) and HIV/AIDS awareness sessions to 155(95F, 60M). In Nduta, one ASRH/HIV awareness session was conducted through focus group discussion to 7(5F, 2M) youth reached at zone one. The awareness aimed sessions to mentor youth on HIV/AIDS preventive measures.

▪ In a bid to support students from the hosting community, IRC distributed 210 tables and chairs to secondary school students and 60 desks for primary school students in Kibondo District

Challenges and Remaining Gaps

▪ A lack of sustainable access to examinations and certificates, coupled with the high cost of administering country of origin exams, limits refugees’ opportunities to access higher education. A shortage of classrooms and qualified teachers in schools within the refugee camp continues to hamper the quality of education.