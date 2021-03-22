United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update #20 (February 2021)

KEY FIGURES

265,756 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

224,966 Total camp-based population

186,746 Burundian population of concern

78,571 Congolese population of concern

113,453 Burundian refugees repatriated voluntarily since 2017

Operational Highlights

PROTECTION

Results and Impact

▪ UNHCR continues to manage the logistics of the Voluntary Repatriation Convoys. During the reporting period. Some 2,547 individuals voluntarily repatriated to Burundi. This brings to 4,025 the number of returnees who have been repatriated voluntarily in 2021 (113,453 since the exercise began in September 2017).

▪ Help Age conducted an inception meeting in Mtendeli to introduce the 2021 activities to PoCs and humanitarian actors. 130 (72M,58F) persons participated in the forum to ensure inclusive response and avoid duplication and ensure proper involvement of stakeholders in the planning and implementing of the project activities. The refugees acknowledged the discussion considering that their voices are considered in the planning and implementation of activities. Additionally, 572 persons received rehabilitation services, 2,301 PSNs assisted with transport to access services, 2,963 PSNs were reached through monitoring and Home-Based Care Interventions.

▪ Community-Based Feedback Mechanism, Community mobilization, and communicating with communities’ activities proceeded well in February. Most of the issues raised by the PoCs during the reporting period were related to assistance. These include a request to increase food basket,

CRIs, clothes, mosquito nets, and shelter improvements. With the resumption of COVID-19 prevention measures, the community also requested masks. In the Friday Information Campaigns organized in collaboration with Partners, communities were sensitized on various topics. Some of the issues covered were the need to respect demarcations and environmental preservation, making effective use of the suggestion boxes, family tracing, handwashing, maintenance of WASH facilities, girl’s empowerment, reporting of child abuse cases, etcetera.

▪ SASA! Community Activists conducted an awareness-raising session in Nduta camp. Community posters bearing messages such as “if we can’t help the community to stop violence, it is like we agree that violence should continue”; “speak with your partner and plan together to start a new life,” and “living a safe and peaceful life.” were used. SASA!, which means ‘Now’ in Kiswahili, is an acronym for the four phases of the approach: Start, Awareness, Support, Action. It is a communitydriven methodology implemented by UNHCR and partners to transform cultural power imbalances between women and men to prevent SGBV.

▪ To reduce violence against women and girls, UNHCR and partners have rolled out a programme - Engaging Men in Accountable Practices (EMAP). During the reporting period, EMAP sessions for men were conducted in Mtendeli camp. Topics discussed were violence and manhood, understanding power and right, understanding power in homes, understanding violence against women and girls, sexual violence, intimate partner violence (IPV), and taking responsibility. A total number of 60 men attended the sessions.

▪ Since the beginning of 2021, 233 GBV cases have been reported in the camps. All the survivors have received comprehensive case management and psycho-social support services provided.

Through referral services, the survivors received appropriate services based on their needs from the different multi-sectoral services within the referral pathways.