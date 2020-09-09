United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update #18 (July 2020)

KEY FIGURES

282,574 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

239,933 Total camp-based population

162,823 Burundian population of concern

76,928 Congolese population of concern

87,521 Burundian refugees repatriated voluntarily since 2017

Operational Highlights

A meeting of the Technical Working Group of the Tripartite Commission for the Repatriation of Burundian Refugees in Tanzania (TWG – TC) took place on 22 – 24 July 2020 in Kigoma.

The meeting assessed the progress made on the work plan established at the 21st Meeting of the Tripartite Commission held on 29 November 2019 as well as addressed emerging issues. Following successful discussions, the meeting endorsed a work plan to facilitate the dignified and voluntary repatriation of refugees pending a second meeting at the end of 2020.