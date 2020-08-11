Tanzania + 2 more

United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update #17 (June 2020)

KEY FIGURES

284,108 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

241,467 Total camp-based population

164,837 Burundian population of concern

76,473 Congolese population of concern

85,220 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since 2017

Operational Highlights

  • UNHCR, Government of Tanzania and partners commemorated World Refugee Day on 20 June through a series of virtual events and small activities in refugee camps. The traditional in-person commemorations that would have brought together large gatherings were not possible this year due to COVID-19. None the less, through a series of activities in the refugee hosting region of Kigoma and a televised live discussion, the United Nations, together with the Government and other partners, were successful in reminding the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society

