United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update #15 (April 2020)

KEY FIGURES

284,266 - Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

241,721 - Total camp-based population 165,117 Burundian population of concern

76,418 - Congolese population of concern

84,343 - Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

■ Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, refugees continue to receive social services and humanitarian assistance while taking additional precautions such as social distancing.

■ UNHCR facilitated a joint assessment visit of Regional Medical Officer, Ministry of Home Affairs Zonal Coordinator in all the camps. The mission assessed the isolation/ treatment centers in the camps in preparation and response for COVID–19. The assessment mission also visited Gwanumpu and Nyamnyusi health Centres, which have been designated as the treatment centers for Kakonko and Kasulu Districts, respectively.

■ The Director of Refugee Services Department visited the Nduta and Mtendeli camps during the reporting period. In his mission, the Director visited the MSF and TRCS refugee hospitals to assess COVID–19 prevention and response strategies and measures in place. He also visited the general food distribution centers. The Director was pleased with COVID–19 prevention and response measures that have been undertaken in both camps and urged for the rapid installation of additional handwashing facilities (tippy taps) in all distribution centers.

■ UNHCR donated 25 beds and mattresses to Nyamnyusi Treatment Centre in Kasulu district. The donation was well received by the District Medical Officer, Town Medical Officer,

District Executive Director. They further noted that contribution would complement the District’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19.

■ Farm Training Centers (FTC) were established by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in Nduta camp, and in Kumshasha village to support the host community. The centres will offer tailor-made training sessions to farmers. They will focus on rolling out sustainable and organic farming solutions for both crop and livestock farmers. The training will benefit 500 farmers in Nduta camp and 300 in Kumshasha village.