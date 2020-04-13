United Republic of Tanzania: Inter-Agency Operational Update #13 (February 2020)

KEY FIGURES

287,160 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tanzania

244,629 Total camp-based population

168,086 Burundian population of concern

76,239 Congolese population of concern

80,044 Burundian refugees returned voluntarily since September 2017

Operational Highlights

UNHCR with funding from Irish Aid, donated medical equipment to Kasulu, Kibondo and Kakonko district hospitals on 4, 5 and 11 February 2020 respectively to support surgical and diagnostic services. The equipment included an X-Ray machine, Anesthetic equipment, ultrasound machine, operating tables, sterilizers, stretchers, etc. The support to the hospitals will ensure that both refugees and the communities that host them have access to improved medical services with an overall goal of and saving lives.

The voluntary repatriation exercise resumed on 6 February after being temporarily put on hold in November 2019 due to capacity constraints. During the reporting period, some 1,247 Burundian refugees were assisted to return home voluntarily. UNHCR remains firmly committed to supporting durable solutions for refugees in Tanzania and will continue to ensure that all returns take place in safety and dignity and are based on a free and informed choice.

As of 29 February 2020, a total of 80,044 individuals have returned to Burundi since the exercise began in September 2017.

H.E Mr. Manfredo Fanti, EU Ambassador to Tanzania, ECHO delegation and Director of Refugee Services, visited the Nduta and Nyarugusu camp during the reporting period.

The mission received a briefing by Camp Commandants and visited the child-friendly space (CFS), early childcare development (ECCD) programme, food distribution point, community help desk and WASH assistance that are implemented through the partners.