United Republic of Tanzania Flow Monitoring Dashboard 3 to 30 November 2020, Published 10 December 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

DTM Flow Monitoring Registry in Zanzibar

In partnership with the Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS) of Zanzibar, IOM Tanzania is implementing Flow Monitoring in five Points of Entry in the Islands of Unguja and Pemba. This report focuses on the analysis of data collected from 3 November to 30 November 2020.

Five Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs): The five FMPs are Tumbe and Wete in Pemba island, and Mkokotoni, Ngalawa, and Kizimkazi in Unguja island.

Movements: Over the reporting period, enumerators recorded a total of 3,873 movements at these points. This represents an increase of 33.8 % as compared to the total movements observed in October 2020. Observed movements include 2,058 incoming movements (into the islands) and 1815 outgoing movements (out to the mainland). This increase in movements was expected, with the streamlining of field operations in the second month of data collection.

The largest proportion of travelers is in the age group of 18-39 years, covering 67.3 % of the incoming and outgoing flows. Over 97 % of the movements were using boats to enter and leave the Zanzibar islands. Wete FMP had the highest number of incoming and outgoing flows at 48.3 % of the total movements.