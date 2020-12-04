United Republic of Tanzania Flow Monitoring Dashboard 1 to 25 October 2020, Published 20 November 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

DTM Flow Monitoring in Zanzibar In partnership with the Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS) of Zanzibar, DTM team in the United Republic of Tanzania is implementing Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) in five Points of Entry (PoEs) in Islands of Unguja and Pemba. This report focuses on the analysis of data collected from 1 October to 25 October 2020.

Five Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs): FMPs were established at PoEs in Tumbe and Wete in Pemba island, and Mkokotoni, Ngalawa, and Kizimkazi in Unguja island.

Movements: Enumerators at the five FMPs tracked a total of 17,209 movements. This includes 14,645 internal movements (movements within Zanzibar), 1,405 incoming movements (into the islands), and 1,159 outgoing movements (out to the mainland). This analysis only focuses on the 2,564 outgoing and incoming flows.

The largest proportion of travelers were in the age group of 18-39 years, covering 65 per cent of the incoming and outgoing flows. Over 94 per cent of the movements were using boats to enter and leave the Zanzibar islands, with Ngalawa reporting the highest number of incoming and outgoing flows, with 26 per cent of the total movements.

Reasons for movement: For both incoming and outgoing flows, movements were mostly driven by economic reasons (66.6 per cent), followed by persons returning to their habitual residence (17.3 per cent), family-related reasons (9.3 per cent), and other reasons (including seasonal movements, education and healthcare-related reasons at 6.8 per cent).

Awareness of COVID-19: The overwhelming majority of the people moving (nearly 80 per cent) reported being aware of the COVID-19 virus.