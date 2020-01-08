United Republic of Tanzania: Burundian Refugee Voluntary Repatriation Operation (November 2019)

In August 2017, the Tripartite Commission (United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Burundi, and UNHCR) issued a joint communiqué and agreed to implement a work plan entailing the voluntary repatriation plan of Burundian refugees who wished to return home. In a follow up Tripartite Commission Meeting in March 2018, a new work plan to voluntarily repatriate up to 72,000 individuals by year end was signed. In November 2019 Tripartite Commission held its 21st Meeting and issued another joint communiqué which underscored several key commitments;

I. Returns to Burundi would continue to be facilitated in accordance with the principles guiding voluntary repatriation.

II. Some refugees may have well-founded reasons not seeking to return at the present time and would continue to benefit from international protection.

III. Tanzania would continue to keep its doors open to those refugees who meet the relevant criteria of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees read together with its 1967 Protocol and the 1969 OAU Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa.

IV. The two governments would continue facilitating free and unhindered access to refugees and returnees for the purposes of meeting the objectives of the Tripartite Agreement in accordance with international and national laws.