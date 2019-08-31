United Republic of Tanzania: Burundian Refugee Voluntary Repatriation Operation (July 2019)

Reporting period: July 2019

Background and Operational Context

In August 2017, the Tripartite Commission (United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Burundi, and UNHCR) issued a joint communiqué and agreed to implement a work plan from 7 September to 31 December 2017 entailing the voluntary repatriation plan of Burundian refugees who wished to return to Burundi. In a follow up Tripartite Commission Meeting in March 2018, a new work plan to return 72,000 individuals by year end was signed. The Tripartite Commission also acknowledged that while some refugees may opt to return, others may still have wellfounded reasons for not returning and will continue to be in need of international protection.

While the political situation in Burundi remains unresolved, UNHCR does not promote the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees. UNHCR continues to support voluntary returns as an important durable solution and to ensure returns are based on the principles of voluntariness and informed decisions, and take place in safety and dignity. Since September 2017, UNHCR has assisted both the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi in the voluntary return of more than 74,000 refugees.

Return Figures and Trends from the Reporting Period

2,128 people assisted to voluntarily repatriate to Burundi in July

1,061 women (50%) and 1,067 (50%) men

243 returnees have specific needs

8 return convoys

Overall Return Figures and Trends

As at 31 July 2019, 74,099 people have returned since September 2017. Below is the breakdown: