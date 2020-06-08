United Republic of Tanzania: Burundian Refugee Voluntary Repatriation Operation (April 2020)

Background and Operational Context

In August 2017, the Tripartite Commission (United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Burundi, and UNHCR) issued a joint communiqué and agreed to implement a work plan from 7 September to 31 December 2017 entailing the voluntary repatriation plan of Burundian refugees who wished to return to Burundi. In a follow up Tripartite Commission Meeting in March 2018, a new work plan was signed. In November 2019, the Tripartite Commission held its 21st meeting and issued another joint communique underscoring the following key commitments:

I. Returns to Burundi would continue to be facilitated in accordance with the principles guiding voluntary repatriation.

II. Some refugees may have well-founded fear for not seeking to return at the present time and should continue to enjoy international protection.

III. Tanzania would continue to keep its doors open to refugees who meet the relevant criteria of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees together with its 1967 Protocol and the 1969 OAU Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa.

IV. The two Governments would continue to facilitate free and unhindered access to refugees and returnees for the purposes of meeting the objectives of the Tripartite Agreement in accordance with international and national laws.

UNHCR continues to support voluntary returns as an important durable solution and to ensure returns are based on the principles of voluntariness and informed decisions and take place in safety and dignity. The voluntary repatriation exercise resumed on 6 February 2020 after temporarily being put on hold due to capacity constraints.

Since September 2017, UNHCR has assisted both the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi in the voluntary return of 84,343 refugees.