United Republic of Tanzania: Annual Country Report 2021 - Country Strategic Plan (2017 - 2022)

Context and operations

Tanzania is a country in transition. Following two decades of sustained economic growth, Tanzania graduated from low-income to lower-middle-income status in May 2020 based on income thresholds established by the World Bank.

While the national poverty rate declined from 34 percent of the population in 2007 to 26 percent in 2018[1], rapid population growth caused the absolute number of people living in poverty to increase. The economic shock generated by COVID-19 triggered an increase in the poverty rate to 27 percent in 2021 (World Bank Tanzania Economic Update, February 2021).

Progress has been slower in terms of several human development indicators. The 2020 Human Development Report ranks Tanzania 163rd out of 189 countries, largely due to relatively low expected years of schooling, especially for girls.

The triple burden of malnutrition is a growing concern, with high stunting rates coexisting with increasing rates of overweight, obesity and micronutrient deficiency. The prevalence of stunting and underweight among children under five years of age is still high at 31.8 percent in 2018. An estimated 20 percent of households nationally are unable to afford a diet with sufficient calories, while 59 percent cannot afford a nutritious diet.[2] Smallholder farmers produce 95 percent of national food requirements.[3]. However, productivity remains low with consequences for smallholder incomes and market prices.[4] Post-harvest losses (especially for fresh produce) continue to be very high at 30-40 percent, reducing returns to investment and triggering seasonal scarcity and high prices for the average consumer who is not able to afford a nutritious and diversified diet all year round. Access to markets and agriculture services including extension, improved seeds and credit continue to be constrained for most smallholder farmers.

Tanzania hosted 200,000 refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo in three refugee camps in Kigoma region. While the overall refugee population has continued to decrease in 2021 as a result of the repatriation of Burundians, the pace of repatriation slowed down in the latter part of 2021, mainly due to challenges associated with the integration of Burundians in their home country. Refugee self-reliance continues to be constrained by lack of livelihood activities, making refugees fully dependent on international assistance.

WFP implemented its Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2017-22) by: providing food and nutrition assistance to Burundians and Congolese living in camps under strategic outcome 1; providing nutrition-sensitive and nutrition-specific support to selected districts, which included the completion of the Boresha Lishe project under strategic outcome 2; supporting smallholder farmers to access improved sorghum seeds, reduce post-harvest losses and improve access to markets through strategic outcome 3; providing technical assistance to the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), the Prime Minister's Office-Disaster Management Department, as well as supply chain and Information Technology services through strategic outcome 4; and promoting innovations across its work through strategic outcome 5.

During the year, the Government launched its Five Year Development Plan (FYDPIII), developed the second National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAPII), issued its first National School Feeding Guidelines, and continued with the implementation of its Agriculture Sector Development Programme. WFP has been heavily involved in the development of NMNAPII and the School Feeding Guidelines. The Government is also expanding TASAF's Productive Social Safety Net Programme (PSSNII) by increasing coverage in urban and peri-urban areas, for which WFP is providing technical assistance.

WFP developed the CSP (2022-27) based on consultations with stakeholders, lessons learnt from the final evaluation of the current CSP, the United Nations Development Assistance Plan II evaluation and the Common Country Analysis, priorities of the Government under FYDPIII, NMNAPII, PSSNII, and the 2021 Integrated Context Analysis. WFP also took into account the findings of the food systems study it commissioned in support of national and sub-national dialogues and development of the Government’s Pathway to Sustainable Food Systems presented at the Food Systems Summit in September 2021.

The new CSP contributes to all four strategic outcomes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (UNSDCF) which goes into effect in 2022.