UNICEF Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 reporting period January - December 2020

Situation in Numbers

127,622 refugee children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNHCR/MOHA Nov 2020)

289,379 refugees and asylum seekers in need (UNHCR/MOHA, Nov 2020)

70 per cent (40.5M) COVID-19 target Population in Mainland and Zanzibar (MOHCDGEC, June 2020)

509 confirmed COVID 19 cases. 21 deaths (as of 29 April 2020 for Mainland; 7 May 2020 for Zanzibar)

Highlights

At the end of 2020 UNICEF Tanzania’s humanitarian appeal still had a funding gap of a US$ 3.2 million to continue supporting the provision of life-saving services linked to multiple risks of COVID-19, floods and refugee children hosted in three camps in Kigoma region.

Over 25 million people have been reached through the combination of print materials, mass media, interpersonal communication through community health workers and volunteers.

A total of 6,661 unaccompanied and separated children have been supported through tailored case management services and 14,260 children were provided with community-based mental health and psychosocial support services.

Over 35,000 refugee children were vaccinated against measles, rubella and polio in collaboration with partners.

UNICEF supported the treatment of 2,053 refugee children with severe acute malnutrition and provided 206,627 children with Vitamin A supplementation.

Over 800,000 households in Dar es Salaam benefitted from COVID-19 prevention messages and continued to use essential services with the support of Community Health Workers.

A total of 13 million school children returned following school re-opening in June 2020.