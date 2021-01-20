Tanzania + 2 more

UNICEF Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 reporting period January - December 2020

Situation in Numbers

127,622 refugee children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNHCR/MOHA Nov 2020)

289,379 refugees and asylum seekers in need (UNHCR/MOHA, Nov 2020)

70 per cent (40.5M) COVID-19 target Population in Mainland and Zanzibar (MOHCDGEC, June 2020)

509 confirmed COVID 19 cases. 21 deaths (as of 29 April 2020 for Mainland; 7 May 2020 for Zanzibar)

Highlights

  • At the end of 2020 UNICEF Tanzania’s humanitarian appeal still had a funding gap of a US$ 3.2 million to continue supporting the provision of life-saving services linked to multiple risks of COVID-19, floods and refugee children hosted in three camps in Kigoma region.

  • Over 25 million people have been reached through the combination of print materials, mass media, interpersonal communication through community health workers and volunteers.

  • A total of 6,661 unaccompanied and separated children have been supported through tailored case management services and 14,260 children were provided with community-based mental health and psychosocial support services.

  • Over 35,000 refugee children were vaccinated against measles, rubella and polio in collaboration with partners.

  • UNICEF supported the treatment of 2,053 refugee children with severe acute malnutrition and provided 206,627 children with Vitamin A supplementation.

  • Over 800,000 households in Dar es Salaam benefitted from COVID-19 prevention messages and continued to use essential services with the support of Community Health Workers.

  • A total of 13 million school children returned following school re-opening in June 2020.

  • Water and sanitation supplies benefitting over 140,000 refugees to practice handwashing and prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

