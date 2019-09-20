UNICEF Regional Multi-country Humanitarian Situation Report - August 2019

Highlights

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to threaten neighbouring countries including Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia. UNICEF continues to play a key role in the UN Ebola prevention and preparedness response, which was scaled up after three cases of Ebola were confirmed in Uganda in June.

After cyclone Idai devastated Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, the region was hit by a second deadly cyclone in April, which wreaked havoc in northern Mozambique and Comoros.

Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia host almost 530,000 refugees and asylum seekers, largely from Burundi and DRC. UNICEF and partners ensured quality and equity-based education and psycho- social services for more than 143,900 refugee children in Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia in the first half of 2019.

UNICEF continues to strengthen community surveillance and referral systems through active case management of acute malnutrition throughout the region. From January to June, 1,507 children were admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in Eswatini, Lesotho, Tanzania and Zambia, including 734 refugee children with SAM in Tanzania.

Regional Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The Eastern and Southern Africa region (ESAR) 1 is affected by recurrent disasters that are undermining the hard-fought development gains of recent years and resulting in major social and economic setbacks. More than 35.1 million people including 17.7 million children (50 per cent) are in need of humanitarian assistance due to climate-related shocks, health emergencies and displacement.

Prolonged dry spells during the second half of the 2018/2019 rainy season resulted in reduced seasonal production, food deficits, price increases and increased food insecurity in many parts of southern Africa including southern Angola, Namibia, southern Zambia, and parts of Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe. The IPC Regional Map for medium term projection shows areas of concern as southern Malawi, most of Zimbabwe, Grand Sud of Madagascar, northern Mozambique, western Zambia, southern Lesotho, and eastern Eswatini.

Children on the Move/Refugees

Displacement continues to drive high assistance needs with 4.1 million refugees in the region - 25 per cent of the total global refugee population. South Sudan, DRC and Burundi are the main sources of origin for refugees in ESA, while Uganda, Ethiopia, Angola, Tanzania and Rwanda are the main host countries. While the political and security situation in South Sudan has remained relatively stable throughout the reporting period, refugee returns have been minimal, and the majority of the displaced remain outside the country. Armed conflict and political instability in South Sudan, Burundi and the DRC has led to growing humanitarian needs for children and their families, who have been forced to flee into neighbouring countries. Almost 60 per cent of the refugee population are children across the region. Between January and July, some 55,000 Congolese fled to neighbouring countries, with a significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda (UNHCR).

According UNHCR, there were 148,746 refugees in Rwanda, 147,969 were individually registered, as of 30 June 2019. Of the refugees, 51.5 per cent are from DRC and 48.5 per cent are from Burundi. In June there were 134 new arrivals. Burundian refugee children comprise almost half of the total Burundian refugee population (48 per cent), of which 49 per cent are girls. In Kirehe District in Rwanda’s Eastern Province, the Government of Rwanda established Mahama Refugee Camp in April 2015 to host the Burundian refugees. Currently there are 59,843 Burundian refugees in Mahama Camp, making it the largest refugee camp in Rwanda. There are three reception centres (Bugesera, Nyanza and Gatore) hosting 170 Burundian refugees. In addition, there are over 12,000 Burundian refugees in the urban areas of Kigali and Huye. Female refugees are 47 percent and males are 53 percent.

Tanzania hosts 318,191 refugees and asylum seekers, with 234,388 from Burundi and 84,473 Congolese. Of these, 275,563 refugees are hosted in three refugee camps (Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu), in North west Tanzania, while a further 42,384 Burundian refugees who have lived for decades in Kigoma and in three settlements (Mishamo, Ulyankulu and Katumba) no longer receive assistance. Fifty four percent of the refugee population are children under 18 years, and children under five comprise 20 per cent of the refugee population.

Additionally, there are more than 7,600 unaccompanied and separated children in the camps receiving protection services.

The asylum space in Tanzania continues to shrink following the Government of Tanzania’s restrictive measures towards access to territory for all Burundian refugees. All border entry ports remain closed since 2017, and the government maintained its promotion of voluntary returns for Burundian refugees from 2017 throughout 2018/2019.

In Tanzania, the Government continues to mobilize voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees, in place since 2017. Since late last year, voluntary repatriation slowed down, however, it resumed in February 2019 following a temporary stall due to a funding shortfall in mid-December 2018. Between January and June 2019, about 8,253 Burundian refugees were assisted to return. To date 69,508 Burundian refugees have been assisted to return home out of more than 89,000 who have shown interest to return since September 2017 when the exercise started. Despite the ongoing repatriations, the number of unaccompanied and separated children continues to increase with 15,359 reported between January to June 2019. The increase is attributed to the ongoing identification of unregistered children who arrived prior to the border closures. It is estimated that there are a remaining 1,700 unregistered children, many of whom are said to have arrived after the border closure. As such, the increase is expected to continue as identification is ongoing.

As of 24 June 2019, a total of 14,669 refugees were registered in Zambia - 58 per cent are children. There are 78,938 persons of concern2 56,082 refugees and asylum seekers in Zambia (UNHCR). Of these, 45,805 are from the DRC and 14,136 are registered refugees residing in Mantampala settlement. A smaller number of refugees and asylum seekers are from Burundi (5,583) and Somalia (3,262).