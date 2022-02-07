UNHCR Tanzania Operational Update: December 2021

KEY FIGURES

246,494 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania

205,691 Total camp-based population

125,775 Burundian population of concern

79,762 Congolese population of concern

154 Other Nationalities population of concern

139,498 Burundian refugees repatriated voluntarily since 2017

Operational Highlights

▪ Camp Consolidation: The camp consolidation exercise was completed on 6 December 2021. A total of 21,687 individuals were reallocated from Mtendeli to Nduta camp. Consolidating camps will give UNHCR and partners an opportunity to improve their delivery of life-saving assistance and protection to refugees and asylum seekers. Efforts are underway to ensure that schools, hospitals and community centres in Mtendeli camp are handed over to district authorities to provide services to the host community.

▪ Birth Certificates: The birth registration and certification exercise targeting the backlog of children born in the camps in recent years has been concluded in all camps. Some 44,659 children from Burundian and Congolese populations have been issued birth certificates. The right to a name, identity, and registration at birth is a right for all children, and this positive development will confer important legal protections on them.

▪ Solutions: In line with the Tripartite Agreement for the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in Tanzania, UNHCR, in collaboration with the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi and with the support by the international community and partners, assisted some 30,070 Burundian refugees voluntarily return home in 2021 (139,538 since 2017). A total of 2,115 refugees were resettled to third-party countries in 2021.