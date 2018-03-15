15 Mar 2018

UNHCR Tanzania Inter-Agency Operational Update on the Burundi Situation (01-31 January 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (416.36 KB)

KEY BURUNDIAN POPULATION FIGURES

231,928 Burundians who arrived in Tanzania since April 2015

119,358 Burundian population of concern in Nduta Camp

69,562 Burundian population of concern in Nyarugusu Camp pre and post influx

45,463 Burundian population of concern in Mtendeli Camp

Operational Highlights

Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugees: During the reporting period, UNHCR and the Government of Tanzania supported the voluntary repatriation of 766 individuals to Burundi. The number of Burundian refugees repatriated since the start of the exercise stands at 13,868 individuals as of 31 January 2018. The exercise is facilitated through close collaboration with the following partners: Danish Refugee Council (DRC), HelpAge International, and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Tanzanian Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (TRCS), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Plan International and World Food Programme (WFP).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.