UNHCR Tanzania Inter-Agency Operational Update on the Burundi Situation (01-31 January 2018)

KEY BURUNDIAN POPULATION FIGURES

231,928 Burundians who arrived in Tanzania since April 2015

119,358 Burundian population of concern in Nduta Camp

69,562 Burundian population of concern in Nyarugusu Camp pre and post influx

45,463 Burundian population of concern in Mtendeli Camp

Operational Highlights

Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugees: During the reporting period, UNHCR and the Government of Tanzania supported the voluntary repatriation of 766 individuals to Burundi. The number of Burundian refugees repatriated since the start of the exercise stands at 13,868 individuals as of 31 January 2018. The exercise is facilitated through close collaboration with the following partners: Danish Refugee Council (DRC), HelpAge International, and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Tanzanian Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (TRCS), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Plan International and World Food Programme (WFP).